UGC NET Re-Exam Dates June 2026 Announced for English, Commerce and Sociology

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-conduct of the UGC-NET June 2026 examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology after an expert committee found multiple errors in the question papers.
The English paper will be re-conducted on September 9, 2026, from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by Commerce on the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Sociology paper will be held on September 10, 2026, from 9 am to 12 noon. Details regarding examination cities, centres and admit cards will be announced separately. Candidates will not have to pay an additional examination fee for the re-test.
For the three affected subjects, NTA stated that the number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility will be based on 6% of candidates who appeared in the June examination or the re-test, whichever is higher.
NTA received several complaints regarding the three papers and subsequently constituted a committee to examine the reported issues. The committee identified factual, typographical and translation errors in the affected papers. These included misspelt names of scholars, incorrect or garbled book titles, problems in question wording, grammatical and punctuation errors, gender and number agreement mistakes, and the use of non-standard terms for established concepts. The committee also found a significant number of questions that had appeared in earlier examinations.
NTA will release the city intimation slip and admit card separately for these three subjects. Meanwhile, results for the remaining 84 subjects will be released as per the schedule, and results for these three subjects will be declared later.