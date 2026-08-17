UGC NET Re-Exam Dates June 2026 Announced for English, Commerce and Sociology

The English paper will be re-conducted on September 9, 2026, from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by Commerce on the same day from 3 pm to 6 pm. The Sociology paper will be held on September 10, 2026, from 9 am to 12 noon. Details regarding examination cities, centres and admit cards will be announced separately. Candidates will not have to pay an additional examination fee for the re-test.