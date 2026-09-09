Exams

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 Live Updates: English paper review; previous years' cutoff analysis

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 is being conducted today, September 9 for English and Commerce subjects. Through this live blog, you can check the detailed student reviews and previous years' cutoff analysis
UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 Live Updates
UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 Live UpdatesANI

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 is being conducted on September 9 and 10. The Day 1 exam is being conducted in English (Shift 1) and Commerce (Shift 2) subjects. After the exam, detailed student reviews along with the difficulty level analysis of the question paper shall be provided through this live blog along with previoius years' Commerce and English cutoff analysis. Those who appeared for the exam can also share their reviews through the Google Form link provided below.

Click Here to Submit Your Review on UGC NET Exam (no personal details required to submit the review)

UGC NET English Re-Exam 2026: Test-taker reviews

  • Reviews to be updated after 12:20 PM here. Keep checking!

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: Quick details

  • Re-exam subjects: English, Commerce and Sociology

  • Exam dates: September 9 (English & Commerce) and September 10 (Sociology)

  • Answer key release date: Officially not confirmed

  • Expected answer key release date: usually 3-7 days after the exam

  • Results date: Officially not confirmed

  • Student reviews source for English Subject: Test takers from Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Guntur to share their reviews after the exam

The candidates can keep checking this live thread to stay updated with the latest happenings of UGC NET re-exam along with previous years' cutoff trends and analysis. Through this live blog, only student reviews and subject expert opinion shall be provided, but memory-based questions will not be provided.

Has NTA confirmed re-exam result date?

NTA has not confirmed the result date of re-exam. As the exam is being conducted only for 3 subjects, NTA might release the results as early as possible (probably this month only).

When will NTA release re-exam answer key?

As of now, NTA has not confirmed an official release date for the re-exam answer key. As per the previous trends of NTA, the answer key is usually released within 3-7 days after the exam

UGC NET English Student Reviews to be available here

Edexlive team will be taking reviews from UGC NET English test takers from Vijayawada and Guntur. The difficulty level details will be updated here after the exam

UGC NET Sociology Re-Exam Tomorrow

NTA will conduct the re-exam for Sociology on September 10 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The reporting at the exam centre begins at 7:30 AM

UGC NET Commerce Re-Exam 2026 Reporting Details

The reporting for Commerce re-exam will begin at 1:30 PM, and the candidates will be allowed into the exam hall till 2:30 PM. Keep your admit card prinout and ID proof ready.

UGC NET English Exam 2026 underway

The re-exam for the English subject began at 9:00 AM and shall continue till 12:00 PM. Students were into the exam hall from 7:30 AM onwards, and the reporting was closed at 8:30 AM.

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