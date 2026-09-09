UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 Live Updates: English paper review; previous years' cutoff analysis

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 is being conducted on September 9 and 10. The Day 1 exam is being conducted in English (Shift 1) and Commerce (Shift 2) subjects. After the exam, detailed student reviews along with the difficulty level analysis of the question paper shall be provided through this live blog along with previoius years' Commerce and English cutoff analysis. Those who appeared for the exam can also share their reviews through the Google Form link provided below.
Reviews to be updated after 12:20 PM here. Keep checking!
UGC NET Re-Exam 2026: Quick details
Re-exam subjects: English, Commerce and Sociology
Exam dates: September 9 (English & Commerce) and September 10 (Sociology)
Answer key release date: Officially not confirmed
Expected answer key release date: usually 3-7 days after the exam
Results date: Officially not confirmed
Student reviews source for English Subject: Test takers from Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam and Guntur to share their reviews after the exam
The candidates can keep checking this live thread to stay updated with the latest happenings of UGC NET re-exam along with previous years' cutoff trends and analysis. Through this live blog, only student reviews and subject expert opinion shall be provided, but memory-based questions will not be provided.