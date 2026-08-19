UGC NET June 2026 Result: Candidates await NTA update on result date

The re-exam for English, Sociology and Commerce subjects is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10. 60 per cent of the questions were repeated from previous years' question papers in these three subjects. Therefore, after recommendations from the expert committee, NTA decided to cancel the exam for these subjects.

Further, NTA has clarified that the affected students need to pay the exam fee again to attempt the re-exam. The revised city intimation slip and hall ticket will be released in due course.