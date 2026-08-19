UGC NET June 2026 Result: Candidates await NTA update on result date

The National Testing Agency closed the window for filing objections to the UGC NET June 2026 answer key on August 18. The next stages in the exam process include reviewing objections, preparing the final answer key, announcing results, and issuing e-certificates. NTA has not officially confirmed an exact date for the result announcement. Primarily, NTA will release results for 84 subjects. For English, Sociology and Commerce subjects, the results will be declared after the re-exam.
As of August 19, NTA has not announced a confirmed date for the declaration of the UGC NET June 2026 result on the official UGC-NET website.
In the recent notification released by NTA dated 16-8-2026, the agency clearly specified that the results of 84 subjects will not be delayed because of the re-exam for three subjects. The results for all 84 subjects will be declared as per the plan and NTA's schedule. Therefore, candidates can expect official confirmation soon.
The re-exam for English, Sociology and Commerce subjects is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10. 60 per cent of the questions were repeated from previous years' question papers in these three subjects. Therefore, after recommendations from the expert committee, NTA decided to cancel the exam for these subjects.
Further, NTA has clarified that the affected students need to pay the exam fee again to attempt the re-exam. The revised city intimation slip and hall ticket will be released in due course.
Since NTA began conducting the UGC NET exam, this is the first time the answer keys and results have been delayed by more than 2 months. With NTA's revamp in progress and the office shifting to a different location, the Union Government will further streamline the agency's functioning.