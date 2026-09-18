UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Cutoff: What changed in English and Commerce over the last three sessions?

The UGC NET June 2026 cutoff for English and Commerce presents a mixed picture when compared with the two preceding cutoff cycles: June 2025 and December 2025.

The latest cutoff PDF released for the June 2026 examination shows that the movement was not uniform across subjects. English and Commerce recorded the same main-category cutoffs as December 2025, while Sociology saw some movement, particularly in the Assistant Professor and PhD-only categories.

For clarity, the comparison below uses the three latest cutoff datasets provided — June 2025, December 2025 and June 2026. It covers the five principal categories: Unreserved, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC and ST.