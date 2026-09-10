UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released; Candidates can raise objections till September 13

What happens if a challenge is accepted?

Candidates will not have to submit the same objection multiple times. If a challenge is found correct by the designated subject experts, the correction will be incorporated into the answer key and applied uniformly to all candidates appearing for that subject.

The processing fee will also be refunded in full for every accepted challenge.

NTA said that challenges will be examined by subject matter experts. Where an objection is found valid, the provisional answer key will be revised and candidates' responses will subsequently be evaluated using the revised final answer key for result preparation. The final answer key will be published before the declaration of results.