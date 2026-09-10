UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released; Candidates can raise objections till September 13

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the answer key challenge window for candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2026 re-examination conducted for three subjects — English, Commerce and Sociology.
Direct link to download answer key
According to the public notice issued on September 10, 2026, the re-examination for these subjects was conducted at various locations across the country on September 9 and 10. NTA has now uploaded the provisional answer keys along with candidates' recorded responses, allowing them to raise objections against questions they believe have incorrect answers.
The Rs 200 processing fee is applicable for each question challenged. Candidates can make the payment through debit card, credit card or net banking. NTA has clarified that objections submitted through email, fax, letter or any other mode will not be accepted.
Candidates will not have to submit the same objection multiple times. If a challenge is found correct by the designated subject experts, the correction will be incorporated into the answer key and applied uniformly to all candidates appearing for that subject.
The processing fee will also be refunded in full for every accepted challenge.
NTA said that challenges will be examined by subject matter experts. Where an objection is found valid, the provisional answer key will be revised and candidates' responses will subsequently be evaluated using the revised final answer key for result preparation. The final answer key will be published before the declaration of results.
The answer key challenge facility will remain available only until 11:59 PM on September 13. NTA has advised candidates to regularly check its official website and the UGC NET portal for further updates and rely only on official communications.
Candidates should therefore review their recorded responses and provisional answer key carefully and submit objections within the stipulated deadline if required.