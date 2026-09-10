Exams

UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released; Candidates can raise objections till September 13

The National Testing Agency has opened the challenge window for the provisional answer keys of the UGC NET June 2026 re-examination held for English, Commerce and Sociology. Candidates can challenge questions online by paying Rs 200 per question until September 13.
UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key Released
UGC NET June 2026 Re-Exam Answer Key ReleasedRepresentative official website image of UGC NET June 2026 re-exam answer key
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the answer key challenge window for candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2026 re-examination conducted for three subjects — English, Commerce and Sociology.

Direct link to download answer key

According to the public notice issued on September 10, 2026, the re-examination for these subjects was conducted at various locations across the country on September 9 and 10. NTA has now uploaded the provisional answer keys along with candidates' recorded responses, allowing them to raise objections against questions they believe have incorrect answers.

UGC NET Re-exam Answer Key 2026: Key details

The Rs 200 processing fee is applicable for each question challenged. Candidates can make the payment through debit card, credit card or net banking. NTA has clarified that objections submitted through email, fax, letter or any other mode will not be accepted.

What happens if a challenge is accepted?

Candidates will not have to submit the same objection multiple times. If a challenge is found correct by the designated subject experts, the correction will be incorporated into the answer key and applied uniformly to all candidates appearing for that subject.

The processing fee will also be refunded in full for every accepted challenge.

NTA said that challenges will be examined by subject matter experts. Where an objection is found valid, the provisional answer key will be revised and candidates' responses will subsequently be evaluated using the revised final answer key for result preparation. The final answer key will be published before the declaration of results.

Candidates advised to rely on official updates

The answer key challenge facility will remain available only until 11:59 PM on September 13. NTA has advised candidates to regularly check its official website and the UGC NET portal for further updates and rely only on official communications.

Candidates should therefore review their recorded responses and provisional answer key carefully and submit objections within the stipulated deadline if required.

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