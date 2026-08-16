UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Today: What Happens If NTA Accepts Your Objection?

As UGC NET June 2026 candidates prepare to check the provisional answer key today, August 16, many will immediately start comparing the official answers with their recorded responses. But for candidates who spot an error, the more important question comes next: what happens if the National Testing Agency (NTA) accepts an objection on UGC NET June 2026 answer key?

The provisional answer key is not necessarily the final key used for evaluation. NTA's UGC-NET process includes an objection window during which candidates can challenge provisional answers. The official UGC-NET website also publishes final answer keys after the challenge process gets over. The final keys are usually released either a day before the result announcement or on the result day.

What happens if NTA accepts your objection?

Scenario 1: If NTA finds that an answer in the provisional key is incorrect, it can revise the answer in the final key. This means candidates should not treat the score calculated immediately after the provisional key as their final score. Expect changes in the final key.

Scenario 2: The second possibility is that a question may be found to have more than one correct answer or may be considered irrelevant for evaluation. In such cases, the question's treatment in the final evaluation will depend on NTA's final decision and instructions.

This is particularly important for those expected to score close to the cutoff. Even a change involving one question can affect the calculated score, making it risky to draw firm conclusions from the provisional key alone.

Note: Filing an objection does not automatically mean that marks will be awarded. NTA reviews the challenges and supporting evidence before finalising the answer key.

Therefore, candidates who believe an answer is wrong should preserve their response sheet, identify the disputed question clearly and support their objection with reliable academic references wherever applicable.

For June 2026 candidates, one important point to remember: the provisional answer key is a checkpoint, not the final verdict. The final answer key and subsequently the result will determine how disputed questions ultimately affect their scores.