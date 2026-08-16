UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Released for 84 Subjects: English, Sociology and Commerce keys awaited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the UGC NET June 2026 examination for 84 subjects today, August 16, allowing candidates to check their recorded responses and raise objections against questions or answers they find incorrect.

Direct link to download UGC NET Answer Key June 2026

Meanwhile, NTA said a separate notice regarding the remaining three subjects, English, Commerce and Sociology, would be issued later after a committee examined complaints related to errors in their question papers.

According to the official notice, the answer key challenge window opened on August 16 and will remain available until August 18, 2026, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates must submit their challenges online through the official UGC NET website within the stipulated period.

A processing fee of Rs 200 applies to each question challenged. However, the fee will be refunded in full if the subject experts accept the challenge. Payments can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card or Net Banking.

NTA has clarified that challenges submitted through email, letter or any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates are also advised to submit their objections carefully, as the answer key challenge facility is available only during the specified window.

If the expert panel accepts a challenge, the resulting correction will be applied uniformly to all candidates who appeared for that subject. Therefore, candidates do not need to raise the same objection more than once.

The agency has also stated that the final answer key prepared after considering the challenges will be treated as final. No further challenge or grievance regarding the answer key will be entertained after the challenge window closes or after the declaration of results.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official communications from NTA for further updates.