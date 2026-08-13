UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Don’t just check your score; check these questions first

The National Testing Agency is set to release the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key this week, likely before August 15. After a long wait, candidates will have their first opportunity to compare the answers marked in the exam with NTA's provisional answers. However, candidates should not directly start calculating their expected scores, because there is a more important exercise you need to do.
The first important step is to identify the questions where there is a difference between your recorded response and the provisional answer key. This will give you clarity on whether an objection needs to be raised before the challenge window closes.
Find the questions where your answer differs from NTA's key: Once the response sheet is released, compare your recorded response with NTA's provisional answer key and the correct answer. If the answer is clearly correct, there is no need to take any action, but if it's disputed or uncertain, investigate before the challenge deadline and file an objection.
Don't just challenge an answer because you marked it wrong: Marking the answer wrong does not mean that NTA's provisional answer key is incorrect. Before objecting, remember the following aspects -
Is there any other scientifically or academically justifiable answer?
Does NTA's official answer contradict the standard reference material?
Is there any error in the question?
Is more than one option appearing to be correct?
Is the question structure or framing creating ambiguity?
Is there any factual mistake in the question?
All these logical aspects have to be considered before challenging the answer key.
Give special attention to questions that can change your qualification status: Let us assume that a candidate is scoring around 182 marks. Three disputed questions can be challenged. If an action is taken, the score is expected to increase, and there might be a chance of clearing the cutoff as well. Don't treat every disputed question equally. Identify the questions that could actually change your NET/JRF chances.
Questions with multiple answers deserve extra attention: It is important to raise objections to those questions where you have solid proof that more than one answer key is correct. This matters a lot and can make or break your qualifying chances. Therefore, more attention is needed for such questions.
UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 will give you a tentative idea of the expected scores, but it is important to wait for the results. Based on the objections received, the final answer key will have changes; a few questions might be dropped, or a question might have more than one correct answer. Therefore, wait for the result announcement.