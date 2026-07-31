UGC NET June 2026: Answer key and results uncertain; will the exam be cancelled?

The UGC NET June 2026 answer key and results announcement have become uncertain, with NTA not posting any official update. It's been more than 30 days since the exam concluded, but no update on the timeline or the status of the paper leak investigation has been provided. With more than 30 days' delay, the candidates are now in a dilemma whether the June 2026 session should be cancelled or not.
NTA's silence on providing an update is raising further concerns. The candidates are taking to the social media platform 'X' and demanding an update from either NTA or the Ministry of Education. A student (who remained anonymous) opined that NTA might have found irregularities or confirmed news of the paper leak and is therefore delaying the release of the answer key and results.
Another test taker from Vijayawada (who remained anonymous) expressed that 'we are not asking NTA to release the answer key and results anytime soon, but provide an update on the future course of action. An update is required on whether the exam will be cancelled or not. If there will be a re-test, NTA must announce the dates as early as possible'.
There has been no official confirmation on the cancellation of the UGC NET exam. As there have been no updates on the exam for the past 30 days, candidates are now anticipating a possible cancellation and re-exam.
Now that the anti-leak bill has been passed, an announcement on the NET exam is likely to follow soon. There could have been a definite paper leak, which is why NTA is delaying the answer key and result. However, there is neither any confirmation from the NTA nor an official update. In the current scenario, it is difficult to predict whether the exam will be cancelled or not.