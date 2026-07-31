UGC NET June 2026: Answer key and results uncertain; will the exam be cancelled?

Will the UGC NET June 2026 exam be cancelled?

There has been no official confirmation on the cancellation of the UGC NET exam. As there have been no updates on the exam for the past 30 days, candidates are now anticipating a possible cancellation and re-exam.

Now that the anti-leak bill has been passed, an announcement on the NET exam is likely to follow soon. There could have been a definite paper leak, which is why NTA is delaying the answer key and result. However, there is neither any confirmation from the NTA nor an official update. In the current scenario, it is difficult to predict whether the exam will be cancelled or not.