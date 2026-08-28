UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2026 Released: Results shortly

The National Testing Agency has officially activated the UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2026, and the download link is now available. Unlike previous sessions, the final answer key has been uploaded on the candidate login. Usually, the final answer keys are released in PDF format every year. As the keys are uploaded through the candidate login, there is no exact update on the subject-wise total number of questions dropped and other details.
With the final answer key now uploaded, the results can be expected within 24 hours. This is the usual window that NTA takes after releasing the final answer key. As the result can be expected anytime soon, the candidates can keep tracking the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. NTA will also provide an update through its 'X' channel once the result is announced.
The candidates are advised to refrain from clicking on fake links claiming the UGC NET result. Every year, certain fake links surface on social media for various NTA exams. Therefore, the candidates must be careful with the same. Along with the result, NTA will release the cutoff list as well.