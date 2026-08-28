UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2026 Released: Results shortly

The National Testing Agency has officially activated the UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2026, and the download link is now available. Unlike previous sessions, the final answer key has been uploaded on the candidate login. Usually, the final answer keys are released in PDF format every year. As the keys are uploaded through the candidate login, there is no exact update on the subject-wise total number of questions dropped and other details.

Direct link to download UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2026