Exams

UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates Revised; NTA introduces changes to normalisation, application rules

NTA has issued a revised UGC NET December 2026 information bulletin with changes to examination dates, score normalisation, application corrections and disability-related provisions. The exam will now be held from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, while applications remain open until October 28.
UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates Revised
UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates Revisedrepresentative official website image
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the information bulletin for UGC NET December 2026, introducing changes to the examination schedule, score calculation, application correction rules and provisions for candidates with disabilities.

The agency has issued a consolidated corrigendum containing 28 amendments and clarifications to the original information bulletin. Candidates have been advised to follow the updated bulletin while applying for the examination.

UGC NET December 2026 exam dates revised

One of the major changes concerns the examination schedule. The UGC NET December 2026 examination will now be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21.

The earlier bulletin had scheduled the examination from December 14 to 21. Under the revised schedule, examinations will be conducted on six dates rather than throughout the originally announced period.

The city intimation slip is scheduled for November 23, while admit cards will be available from December 7.

NTA clarifies normalisation of marks for multiple shifts

The revised bulletin also explains how scores will be calculated when a subject is conducted in more than one shift.

For subjects conducted in a single shift, candidates' aggregate marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be used to calculate percentile scores without normalisation.

However, when a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, NTA will use the equi-percentile method to normalise marks. Results for such subjects will be declared in normalised marks along with percentile scores.

The agency has also clarified that percentile scores will not be used to determine whether candidates meet the minimum qualifying marks. For multi-shift subjects, normalised marks will be considered for this purpose.

Changes to application corrections and exam city preferences

NTA has clarified that requests to change application details after the correction window closes will not be entertained, except within the permitted provisions.

Candidates will have an opportunity to correct eligible application details from November 2 to 4.

The revised bulletin also states that examination city preferences will be displayed according to the candidate's state or Union Territory of permanent or present address, with the option to revise preferences during the correction window.

Revised provisions for candidates with disabilities

The corrigendum contains additional clarifications on disability certificates, UDID verification and eligibility for scribes.

Candidates seeking disability-related examination facilities must submit the prescribed documentation. The updated provisions also cover candidates with specified disabilities who have difficulty writing, including those with less than 40% disability, subject to the applicable certification requirements.

Other changes candidates should know

The revised instructions specify that examination centre gates will close 30 minutes before the examination begins. Candidates arriving after the closing time will not be allowed to enter.

NTA has also clarified that ordinary footwear such as slippers and sandals with low heels is permitted, while long boots are not allowed.

The fee for challenging a provisional answer key remains Rs 200 per question.

The online application deadline remains October 28, 2026. Candidates can also submit applications from October 29 to 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

Candidates should consult the revised information bulletin available through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, before submitting their applications.

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