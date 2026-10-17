UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates Revised; NTA introduces changes to normalisation, application rules

NTA clarifies normalisation of marks for multiple shifts

The revised bulletin also explains how scores will be calculated when a subject is conducted in more than one shift.

For subjects conducted in a single shift, candidates' aggregate marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be used to calculate percentile scores without normalisation.

However, when a subject is conducted in multiple shifts, NTA will use the equi-percentile method to normalise marks. Results for such subjects will be declared in normalised marks along with percentile scores.

The agency has also clarified that percentile scores will not be used to determine whether candidates meet the minimum qualifying marks. For multi-shift subjects, normalised marks will be considered for this purpose.