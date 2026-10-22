Exams

UGC NET December 2026 Registration closes on October 28: NTA receives over 1.86 lakh applications so far

UGC NET December 2026 registration closes on October 28 at 11:50 PM. NTA has received 1,86,301 applications so far. Candidates can also apply from October 29 to 31 with an additional late fee of Rs 500.
UGC NET December 2026 Registration closes on October 28
UGC NET December 2026 Registration closes on October 28Representative official website image
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination on October 28. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until 11:50 PM.

According to the application figures shared by NTA, 1,86,301 candidates have submitted their applications for UGC NET December 2026.

The agency has also received 32,660 applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination.

Candidates who miss the October 28 deadline will still have an opportunity to apply between October 29 and 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

UGC NET December 2026: Important dates

  • Regular registration deadline: October 28, 2026

  • Last date for regular fee payment: October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

  • Registration with late fee: October 29–31, 2026

  • Last date to apply with late fee: October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 PM

  • Application correction window: November 2–4, 2026

  • Exam city intimation: November 23, 2026

  • Admit card release: December 7, 2026

  • Examination dates: December 14–18 and December 21, 2026

UGC NET December 2026 application fee

  • General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150

  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600

  • SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs 325

  • PwD/PwBD: Rs 325

  • Additional late fee: Rs 500

Applicable payment gateway charges and GST will be charged separately.

NTA has clarified that an application will be considered successfully submitted only after payment of the prescribed fee.

The UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode. Candidates should check their application details carefully before submission and use the correction window, if required.

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