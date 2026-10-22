UGC NET December 2026 Registration closes on October 28: NTA receives over 1.86 lakh applications so far

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination on October 28. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until 11:50 PM.
According to the application figures shared by NTA, 1,86,301 candidates have submitted their applications for UGC NET December 2026.
The agency has also received 32,660 applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination.
Candidates who miss the October 28 deadline will still have an opportunity to apply between October 29 and 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.
Regular registration deadline: October 28, 2026
Last date for regular fee payment: October 28, 2026, up to 11:50 PM
Registration with late fee: October 29–31, 2026
Last date to apply with late fee: October 31, 2026, up to 11:50 PM
Application correction window: November 2–4, 2026
Exam city intimation: November 23, 2026
Admit card release: December 7, 2026
Examination dates: December 14–18 and December 21, 2026
General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600
SC/ST/Third Gender: Rs 325
PwD/PwBD: Rs 325
Additional late fee: Rs 500
Applicable payment gateway charges and GST will be charged separately.
NTA has clarified that an application will be considered successfully submitted only after payment of the prescribed fee.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode. Candidates should check their application details carefully before submission and use the correction window, if required.