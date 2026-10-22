UGC NET December 2026 Registration closes on October 28: NTA receives over 1.86 lakh applications so far

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination on October 28. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until 11:50 PM.

According to the application figures shared by NTA, 1,86,301 candidates have submitted their applications for UGC NET December 2026.

The agency has also received 32,660 applications for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 examination.

Candidates who miss the October 28 deadline will still have an opportunity to apply between October 29 and 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.