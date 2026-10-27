Exams

UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 31: No late fee required

NTA has extended the UGC NET December 2026 application deadline to October 31, 2026. Candidates can submit their forms and pay the examination fee until 11:50 pm without any late fee.
UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended
UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline ExtendedRepresentative official website image of UGC NET
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the UGC NET December 2026 examination to October 31, 2026. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can now submit the online form without paying any late fee.

According to an official public notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the extension has been granted to provide additional time to candidates who are yet to complete the application process.

The last date for both online application submission and successful payment of the examination fee is now October 31, up to 11:50 pm.

UGC NET December 2026: Revised registration dates

  • Last date to submit application form: October 31, 2026

  • Application submission deadline: 11:50 pm

  • Last date for examination fee payment: October 31, 2026

  • Fee payment deadline: 11:50 pm

  • Late fee: Not applicable until the revised deadline

What has changed for candidates?

The extension gives applicants additional time to complete their registration, upload the required documents and pay the examination fee.

Importantly, candidates can apply until October 31 without incurring an additional late fee.

NTA has clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the UGC NET December 2026 Information Bulletin and earlier public notices will remain unchanged.

The agency has also advised candidates not to wait until the last day to submit their applications, citing the possibility of last-minute technical difficulties.

About UGC NET December 2026

The UGC National Eligibility Test is conducted to determine eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.

Candidates who are yet to register should visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and complete the application process before the revised deadline.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites for further examination-related announcements.

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