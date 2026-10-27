UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 31: No late fee required

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the UGC NET December 2026 examination to October 31, 2026. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can now submit the online form without paying any late fee.

According to an official public notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the extension has been granted to provide additional time to candidates who are yet to complete the application process.

The last date for both online application submission and successful payment of the examination fee is now October 31, up to 11:50 pm.