UGC NET December 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to October 31: No late fee required

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the UGC NET December 2026 examination to October 31, 2026. Candidates who have not yet completed their applications can now submit the online form without paying any late fee.
According to an official public notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the extension has been granted to provide additional time to candidates who are yet to complete the application process.
The last date for both online application submission and successful payment of the examination fee is now October 31, up to 11:50 pm.
Last date to submit application form: October 31, 2026
Application submission deadline: 11:50 pm
Last date for examination fee payment: October 31, 2026
Fee payment deadline: 11:50 pm
Late fee: Not applicable until the revised deadline
The extension gives applicants additional time to complete their registration, upload the required documents and pay the examination fee.
Importantly, candidates can apply until October 31 without incurring an additional late fee.
NTA has clarified that all other terms and conditions mentioned in the UGC NET December 2026 Information Bulletin and earlier public notices will remain unchanged.
The agency has also advised candidates not to wait until the last day to submit their applications, citing the possibility of last-minute technical difficulties.
The UGC National Eligibility Test is conducted to determine eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.
Candidates who are yet to register should visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and complete the application process before the revised deadline.
Applicants are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites for further examination-related announcements.