UGC NET December 2026 Registration: October 28 deadline, late fee dates and login recovery steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination on October 28 at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have not completed their applications can do so through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Those missing the regular deadline will have another opportunity to apply between October 29 and 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.
NTA has clarified that an application is considered complete only after successful fee payment and generation of the confirmation page.
Regular registration deadline: October 28, 11:50 pm
Late registration: October 29–31
Additional late fee: Rs 500
Application correction: November 2–4
Exam city intimation: From November 23
Admit card: From December 7
Examination dates: December 14–18 and 21
Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the registration link
Open the December 2026 application login page.
Click Forgot Application No?
Enter the details requested by the recovery portal.
Complete the verification process to retrieve the application number.
Open the UGC NET December 2026 candidate login page.
Select Forgot Password?
Follow the available verification or password-reset instructions.
Set a new password as directed.
Return to the login page and access the application.
Candidates should use their registered contact details during recovery.
General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600
SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 325
Applicable processing charges are additional.