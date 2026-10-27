Exams

UGC NET December 2026 Registration: October 28 deadline, late fee dates and login recovery steps

UGC NET December 2026 registration closes on October 28 at 11:50 pm. Check the late application dates, correction window and steps to recover a forgotten application number or password.
UGC NET December 2026 Registration
UGC NET December 2026 RegistrationRepresentative official application portal image of UGC NET
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination on October 28 at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have not completed their applications can do so through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Those missing the regular deadline will have another opportunity to apply between October 29 and 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

NTA has clarified that an application is considered complete only after successful fee payment and generation of the confirmation page.

UGC NET December 2026: Upcoming important dates

  • Regular registration deadline: October 28, 11:50 pm

  • Late registration: October 29–31

  • Additional late fee: Rs 500

  • Application correction: November 2–4

  • Exam city intimation: From November 23

  • Admit card: From December 7

  • Examination dates: December 14–18 and 21

Forgot your UGC NET application number?

  • Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on the registration link

  • Open the December 2026 application login page.

  • Click Forgot Application No?

  • Enter the details requested by the recovery portal.

  • Complete the verification process to retrieve the application number.

How to reset a forgotten password

  • Open the UGC NET December 2026 candidate login page.

  • Select Forgot Password?

  • Follow the available verification or password-reset instructions.

  • Set a new password as directed.

  • Return to the login page and access the application.

Candidates should use their registered contact details during recovery.

UGC NET December 2026 application fees without a late fee

  • General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150

  • General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600

  • SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender: Rs 325

Applicable processing charges are additional.

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