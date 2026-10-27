UGC NET December 2026 Registration: October 28 deadline, late fee dates and login recovery steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular registration window for the UGC NET December 2026 examination on October 28 at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have not completed their applications can do so through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Those missing the regular deadline will have another opportunity to apply between October 29 and 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

NTA has clarified that an application is considered complete only after successful fee payment and generation of the confirmation page.