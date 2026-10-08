UGC NET December 2026 Registration Begins: Exam from December 14 to 19; apply by October 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for the UGC NET December 2026 examination today, October 8. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until October 28, 2026.
According to the public notice issued by NTA on October 8, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 19, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 87 subjects.
UGC NET is conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.
Registration begins: October 8, 2026
Last date to apply without late fee: October 28, 2026 (11:50 pm)
Last date to pay examination fee: October 28, 2026 (11:50 pm)
Registration with late fee: October 29 to 31, 2026
Last date for payment with late fee: October 31, 2026 (11:50 pm)
Application correction window: November 2 to 4, 2026 (11:50 pm)
UGC NET December 2026 exam dates: December 14 to 19, 2026
Exam city intimation slip: To be announced
Admit card release: To be announced
Answer key release: To be announced
Candidates who miss the regular application deadline will have an additional three-day window to register by paying a late fee of Rs 500, over and above the applicable examination fee.
The category-wise examination fee is as follows:
General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150
General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600
SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs 325
The application fee can be paid online using credit cards, debit cards, net banking or UPI.
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Open the UGC NET December 2026 application link.
Complete the registration process using the required personal details.
Fill in the application form and select the examination subject.
Upload the required documents and complete the fee payment.
Download the confirmation page for future reference.
NTA has clarified that candidates can submit only one application form and that applications will be accepted exclusively online.
In an important update, NTA has advised candidates to use Aadhaar verification while completing their applications. The agency stated that this would help streamline registration, verification at examination centres and JRF processing.
Registration has also been enabled through the government's Meri Pehchan single sign-on service, offering candidates another way to access the application process.
Applicants must ensure that their registered mobile number and email address remain accessible, as official communications will be sent through these channels.
NTA has stated that the examination dates are tentative and that any changes will be communicated through the official website.