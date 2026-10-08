UGC NET December 2026 Registration Begins: Exam from December 14 to 19; apply by October 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the online registration process for the UGC NET December 2026 examination today, October 8. Candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until October 28, 2026.

According to the public notice issued by NTA on October 8, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 19, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 87 subjects.

UGC NET is conducted to determine candidates' eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.