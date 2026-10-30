UGC NET December 2026: Over 9.60 lakh registrations till October 29, 1.69 lakh fee payments pending; apply by October 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged candidates applying for UGC NET December 2026 to complete their applications before the extended deadline of October 31, 2026, at 11:50 pm.

According to registration data shared by NTA on October 30 at 10:24 am, a total of 9,60,548 candidates have registered, of whom 7,91,144 have paid the application fee.

However, 1,69,404 candidates are yet to complete fee payment, indicating that a substantial number of registered applicants have not finished the process.

The agency has also reported that 7,90,227 candidates have downloaded their confirmation pages.