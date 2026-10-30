UGC NET December 2026: Over 9.60 lakh registrations till October 29, 1.69 lakh fee payments pending; apply by October 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has urged candidates applying for UGC NET December 2026 to complete their applications before the extended deadline of October 31, 2026, at 11:50 pm.
According to registration data shared by NTA on October 30 at 10:24 am, a total of 9,60,548 candidates have registered, of whom 7,91,144 have paid the application fee.
However, 1,69,404 candidates are yet to complete fee payment, indicating that a substantial number of registered applicants have not finished the process.
The agency has also reported that 7,90,227 candidates have downloaded their confirmation pages.
NTA's dashboard provides the following breakdown of incomplete applications:
1,33,295 candidates: Photograph and signature uploads pending, along with fee payment.
6,396 candidates: Images uploaded, but form submission and fee payment pending.
29,713 candidates: Application form submitted, but fee payment pending.
These three categories together account for the 1,69,404 pending fee payments.
Candidates who have registered but not completed the application process must upload the required documents, submit their forms and pay the examination fee before the deadline.
NTA has specifically advised applicants to download their confirmation pages after completing all the necessary steps.
Candidates should not assume that registration alone means their application has been successfully completed.
The agency has extended the deadline for both application submission and fee payment to October 31, 2026, at 11:50 pm.
Applicants can complete the process through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
For assistance, candidates can contact NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-69227700 or 1800-180-4747.