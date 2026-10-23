UGC NET December 2026: Facing problems with live photo capture? NTA shares steps to fix errors

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates facing difficulties while capturing their live photographs during the UGC NET December 2026 application process.
In an update shared through its official social media account, the agency outlined a few troubleshooting measures that applicants can follow if the live photo capture feature is not working properly.
The advisory comes as candidates continue submitting their applications for the December 2026 examination through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to NTA, candidates experiencing problems with live photograph capture should follow these steps:
Check facial lighting: Ensure that the face is properly illuminated while capturing the photograph.
Keep the background clear: Choose a well-lit background without unnecessary distractions.
Only one face in the frame: Make sure no other person is visible during the capture process.
Clear browser cache: If the problem continues, clear the browser cache and try again.
Change the browser: Applicants can use a different browser or switch to Incognito mode.
Retry the process: Reopen the application form and attempt to capture the live photograph again.
The agency has advised candidates to follow these measures before attempting the process again.
UGC NET December 2026 registration deadline
As per the examination schedule, the regular registration deadline for UGC NET December 2026 is October 28, 2026.
Candidates who are yet to complete their applications should ensure that all required details, documents and photographs are submitted within the prescribed deadline.
Where to seek assistance?
Candidates who continue to experience technical difficulties can contact NTA through the following channels:
Official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/
Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in
Helpline: 011-40759000
Applicants are advised to use the official portal for registration and examination-related updates.