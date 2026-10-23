UGC NET December 2026: Facing problems with live photo capture? NTA shares steps to fix errors

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory for candidates facing difficulties while capturing their live photographs during the UGC NET December 2026 application process.

In an update shared through its official social media account, the agency outlined a few troubleshooting measures that applicants can follow if the live photo capture feature is not working properly.

The advisory comes as candidates continue submitting their applications for the December 2026 examination through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.