The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination city allotment statistics for UGC NET December 2026, revealing that 89.56 per cent of candidates received their first-choice examination city.
According to the official data shared by NTA, examination cities have been allotted to 9,76,008 candidates, of whom 8,74,121 received their first preference.
The agency further stated that 97.74 per cent of candidates were allotted examination cities from among the four preferences they had submitted during registration.
However, 22,050 candidates, accounting for 2.26 per cent of the total allotments, were assigned examination cities outside their four choices.
NTA has provided the following breakdown of examination city allotments:
First-choice city: 8,74,121 candidates (89.56%)
Second-choice city: 56,047 candidates (5.74%)
Third-choice city: 16,739 candidates (1.72%)
Fourth-choice city: 7,051 candidates (0.72%)
Outside four preferences: 22,050 candidates (2.26%)
Overall, 9,53,958 candidates received an examination city from among their four stated preferences.
The statistics come a day after NTA released the UGC NET December 2026 advance city intimation slips on November 25, following a revision to the initially announced November 23 release date.
According to the UGC NET information bulletin, candidates were required to select four examination cities in order of preference during the application process.
NTA had stated that efforts would be made to allot cities according to candidates' preferences. However, the agency reserved the right to allot a different city due to administrative or logistical requirements.
The latest data does not provide a separate explanation for the 22,050 candidates who received examination cities outside their preferred choices.
For these candidates, the advance city intimation slip is particularly important for planning travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination.
UGC NET December 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and on December 21.
NTA has clarified that the advance city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only informs candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located.
The exact examination centre address and other examination-day instructions will be provided through the admit card, which will be released separately.
Candidates can check their allotted examination cities through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA helpdesk can be contacted at 011-40759000 or through ugcnet@nta.ac.in for examination-related assistance.