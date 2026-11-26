The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination city allotment statistics for UGC NET December 2026, revealing that 89.56 per cent of candidates received their first-choice examination city.

According to the official data shared by NTA, examination cities have been allotted to 9,76,008 candidates, of whom 8,74,121 received their first preference.

The agency further stated that 97.74 per cent of candidates were allotted examination cities from among the four preferences they had submitted during registration.

However, 22,050 candidates, accounting for 2.26 per cent of the total allotments, were assigned examination cities outside their four choices.