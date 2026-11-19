The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 session. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 21.
According to the NTA, the examination will be held in two shifts each day. The morning shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each shift will have a duration of three hours.
Candidates can check the subject-wise examination dates and allotted shifts in the official timetable available on the NTA website. They are advised to check the schedule carefully to confirm when their respective subjects will be conducted.
UGC NET December 2026: Important dates and timings
Exam begins: December 14, 2026
Last date of examination: December 21, 2026
Mode of examination: Computer-based test
Morning shift: 9 am to 12 noon
Afternoon shift: 3 pm to 6 pm
Duration: Three hours
The NTA also said that the examination city intimation slip will be made available on its website 21 days before the examination. Candidates can use this information to know the city in which their examination centre will be located. The city slip is not the admit card.
For queries, candidates can contact the NTA helpdesk through email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 and 18001804747.
UGC NET is conducted twice a year to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.
Candidates should regularly visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for updates on the examination and admit card.