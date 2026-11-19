The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise examination schedule for the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 session. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 21.

According to the NTA, the examination will be held in two shifts each day. The morning shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each shift will have a duration of three hours.

Candidates can check the subject-wise examination dates and allotted shifts in the official timetable available on the NTA website. They are advised to check the schedule carefully to confirm when their respective subjects will be conducted.

UGC NET December 2026: Important dates and timings