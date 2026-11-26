The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a special examination city selection facility for 22,050 UGC NET December 2026 candidates who were allotted cities outside all four preferences submitted during registration.

According to a public notice issued on Thursday, November 26, eligible candidates can select another examination city from the available options until November 29, 2026, at 11.55 PM.

However, NTA has clarified that seats in each city are limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The decision comes a day after NTA released the advance city intimation slips for UGC NET December 2026, scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21.