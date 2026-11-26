The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a special examination city selection facility for 22,050 UGC NET December 2026 candidates who were allotted cities outside all four preferences submitted during registration.
According to a public notice issued on Thursday, November 26, eligible candidates can select another examination city from the available options until November 29, 2026, at 11.55 PM.
However, NTA has clarified that seats in each city are limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis.
The decision comes a day after NTA released the advance city intimation slips for UGC NET December 2026, scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21.
NTA explained that certain examination cities received more applications than the available computer-based test seats.
Where none of a candidate's four preferred cities had available capacity, the agency allotted the nearest city with vacant seats, based on the address provided in the application form.
Of the 9,76,008 candidates allotted examination cities, 8,74,121 received their first preference, while 9,53,958 candidates received a city from among their four choices.
The remaining 22,050 candidates, representing 2.26 per cent, were allotted cities outside their preferences.
According to NTA, examination capacity is still available in certain other cities. The new facility is intended to give the affected candidates an opportunity to select a location that may be more convenient for them.
The special facility is available only to candidates who were allotted examination cities outside all four preferences.
Candidates who received any one of their four preferred cities will not be permitted to change their allotments through this facility.
Eligible candidates can access the available city choices through their login on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
NTA has specified that the portal will display only those examination cities where seats are currently available.
Candidates can select any city from the displayed options. However, once a choice is submitted, it will be treated as final and cannot be modified.
NTA has clarified that eligible candidates who do not exercise the option by November 29 will retain the examination city already mentioned in their November 25 advance city intimation slip.
No further requests will be entertained after the deadline.
The agency has also stated that the examination city, centre, date and shift mentioned on the subsequently issued admit card will be final.
UGC NET December 2026 admit cards will be released separately in due course.
For assistance, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or use the toll-free number 1800-180-4747.