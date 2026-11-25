The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip on Wednesday, November 25. Candidates appearing for the examination can access their allotted examination city details through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download city slip

The announcement follows a two-day delay from the originally scheduled release date of November 23, as mentioned in the UGC NET December 2026 information bulletin.

In an official public notice issued on November 25, NTA confirmed that candidates can download their examination city intimation slips using their login credentials with effect from the same day.

The UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and on December 21 at examination centres across the country.