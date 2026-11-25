The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip on Wednesday, November 25. Candidates appearing for the examination can access their allotted examination city details through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Direct link to download city slip
The announcement follows a two-day delay from the originally scheduled release date of November 23, as mentioned in the UGC NET December 2026 information bulletin.
In an official public notice issued on November 25, NTA confirmed that candidates can download their examination city intimation slips using their login credentials with effect from the same day.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and on December 21 at examination centres across the country.
NTA has clarified that the examination city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only provides advance information about the city where a candidate's examination centre will be located.
The exact examination centre address and other examination-day instructions will be provided through the admit card, which will be issued separately.
According to the examination information bulletin, the admit cards were scheduled for release on December 7. However, the latest November 25 notice states that they will be issued separately in due course.
The release of the city intimation slip is particularly important for candidates who have been allotted examination cities outside their place of residence.
With the examination beginning on December 14, candidates can use the information to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements.
NTA has already released the subject-wise examination schedule, allowing candidates to check their examination dates.
Candidates facing difficulties accessing their examination city slips can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
The testing agency has advised applicants to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for further updates regarding admit cards and examination instructions.