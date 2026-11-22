The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip tomorrow, November 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to check their allotted examination city through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
According to the official information bulletin, the UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
The examination city slip will inform candidates about the city allotted to them, allowing them to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.
However, candidates should note that the examination city intimation slip is not the admit card. The admit card, containing the examination centre address, date, shift and other instructions, is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2026.
Once released, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip link.
Enter the required login credentials.
Submit the details to view the allotted examination city.
Download and save the slip for future reference.
The examination will consist of two papers conducted in a single session without a break.
Paper 1 will have 50 questions carrying 100 marks, while Paper 2 will consist of 100 subject-specific questions carrying 200 marks.
The total examination duration will be three hours. Each correct answer carries two marks, and there is no negative marking for incorrect responses.
UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD programmes in Indian universities and colleges.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the city slip and admit card.