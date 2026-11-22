The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip tomorrow, November 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to check their allotted examination city through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official information bulletin, the UGC NET December 2026 examination will be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination city slip will inform candidates about the city allotted to them, allowing them to make travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

However, candidates should note that the examination city intimation slip is not the admit card. The admit card, containing the examination centre address, date, shift and other instructions, is scheduled to be released on December 7, 2026.