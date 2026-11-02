UGC NET December 2026 Application Correction Window Opens: Check what can be edited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for UGC NET December 2026 today, November 2. Candidates who have submitted their application forms can make corrections to permitted fields through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
In an update shared through its official X account, NTA confirmed that the correction facility will remain available until November 4, 2026, at 11.50 pm.
The agency has advised applicants to review their submitted information carefully and complete any necessary corrections within the specified period.
According to NTA's latest update, candidates can modify any one of the following fields:
Candidate's name
Father's name
Mother's name
However, the agency has clarified that candidates cannot change their registered mobile number, email address, permanent or present address, uploaded photograph or uploaded signature.
Applicants should verify their details before submitting corrections, as the editing facility is available only for a limited period.
Candidates can access the correction facility through the official UGC NET portal using their application credentials.
NTA has advised candidates to ensure that the details entered in their application forms are accurate and verified.
The correction window will close at 11.50 pm on November 4. Candidates should complete the process before the deadline rather than wait until the final hours.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 14 to 18 and on December 21.
For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
Further information is available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.