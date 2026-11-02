UGC NET December 2026 Application Correction Window Opens: Check what can be edited

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for UGC NET December 2026 today, November 2. Candidates who have submitted their application forms can make corrections to permitted fields through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In an update shared through its official X account, NTA confirmed that the correction facility will remain available until November 4, 2026, at 11.50 pm.

The agency has advised applicants to review their submitted information carefully and complete any necessary corrections within the specified period.