UGC NET December 2026 application correction window opens on November 2; check dates and editable fields

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the application form correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 session on Monday, November 2.

According to the official information bulletin, candidates who have submitted their applications will be able to make corrections through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The correction facility will remain available until 11.50 pm on November 4, 2026.

NTA is expected to issue a separate notification specifying the fields that candidates can modify during the correction period.

The application process for the December session began on October 8 and closed on October 28. Candidates were subsequently allowed to submit applications with an additional late fee of Rs 500 until October 31.