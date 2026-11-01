UGC NET December 2026 application correction window opens on November 2; check dates and editable fields

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the application form correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 session on Monday, November 2.
According to the official information bulletin, candidates who have submitted their applications will be able to make corrections through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The correction facility will remain available until 11.50 pm on November 4, 2026.
NTA is expected to issue a separate notification specifying the fields that candidates can modify during the correction period.
The application process for the December session began on October 8 and closed on October 28. Candidates were subsequently allowed to submit applications with an additional late fee of Rs 500 until October 31.
Application correction window opens: November 2, 2026
Last date for corrections: November 4, 2026, 11.50 pm
Examination city intimation: November 23, 2026
Admit card release: December 7, 2026
UGC NET examination dates: December 14–18 and December 21, 2026
During the June 2026 correction window, candidates were not permitted to change:
Mobile number
Email address
Permanent and present addresses
Uploaded photograph
Uploaded signature
NTA also allowed candidates to make corrections only once. Once the revised application was submitted, the form was frozen.
Candidates were required to pay an additional fee if their corrections resulted in a higher applicable examination fee. No refund was provided where changes resulted in a lower fee.
These conditions relate to the June 2026 session. Candidates should wait for the December 2026 correction notification to confirm the applicable rules.
Once the correction facility is activated, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the UGC NET December 2026 application correction link.
Log in using the required application credentials.
Open the submitted application form.
Modify the permitted details.
Review the corrections carefully and pay any additional fee, if applicable.
Submit the revised form and download the updated confirmation page.
Candidates should ensure that the information entered in the application form matches their supporting documents.