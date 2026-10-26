UGC NET December 2026: Over 1.76 lakh registrations incomplete as October 28 deadline nears

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed that more than 1.76 lakh candidates are yet to complete their UGC NET December 2026 applications, even as the regular registration deadline approaches.
According to the figures shared by NTA on October 25, a total of 5,50,048 candidates have registered for the examination. However, only 3,73,419 candidates have completed their applications and paid the examination fee.
This means 1,76,629 registrations remain incomplete, accounting for approximately 32.1 per cent of the total registrations.
NTA has advised candidates to complete all pending steps without waiting until the last date.
Total registrations: 5,50,048
Applications completed with fee payment: 3,73,419
Photograph, signature and fee payment pending: 1,36,993
Photograph and signature uploaded, but fee payment pending: 31,580
Total incomplete applications: 1,76,629
Of the incomplete registrations, 31,580 candidates have already uploaded their photographs and signatures but are yet to pay the examination fee.
Another 1,36,993 candidates have not completed the photograph and signature upload process, and their fee payment is also pending.
The regular application window will close on October 28, 2026, at 11.50 pm.
Candidates who miss this deadline can apply between October 29 and 31 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.
The application correction window is scheduled from November 2 to 4.
Candidates should visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in, complete the pending application steps, pay the prescribed fee and download the confirmation page.
NTA has clarified that registration alone does not mean successful submission. Candidates must complete the application process, including fee payment.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination is scheduled for December 14 to 18 and December 21.