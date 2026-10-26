UGC NET December 2026: Over 1.76 lakh registrations incomplete as October 28 deadline nears

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed that more than 1.76 lakh candidates are yet to complete their UGC NET December 2026 applications, even as the regular registration deadline approaches.

According to the figures shared by NTA on October 25, a total of 5,50,048 candidates have registered for the examination. However, only 3,73,419 candidates have completed their applications and paid the examination fee.

This means 1,76,629 registrations remain incomplete, accounting for approximately 32.1 per cent of the total registrations.

NTA has advised candidates to complete all pending steps without waiting until the last date.