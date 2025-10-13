UGC-NET December 2025 to be held from December 31: Apply HERE!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test December 2025 session (UGC-NET December 2025).

According to the official academic calendar, the UGC-NET December 2025 will be held from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026, in computer-based test mode.

Candidates aiming to become assistant professors and/or receive Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges can apply for the UGC-NET December 2025 by November 7, 2025, at 11:50 pm.

Here are the steps to register for UGC-NET December 2025:

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

On the homepage, click on the UGC-NET Registration 2025 link.

Complete registration and then log in.

Fill out the application form.

Upload relevant documents and pay the fee.

Submit the form and take a printout.

The category-wise application fees for UGC-NET December 2025 is as follows: