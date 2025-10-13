UGC-NET December 2025 to be held from December 31: Apply HERE!

Exams

UGC-NET December 2025 will be held from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026, in computer-based test mode
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test December 2025 session (UGC-NET December 2025). 

According to the official academic calendar, the UGC-NET December 2025 will be held from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026, in computer-based test mode.

Candidates aiming to become assistant professors and/or receive Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges can apply for the UGC-NET December 2025 by November 7, 2025, at 11:50 pm.

Here are the steps to register for UGC-NET December 2025:

  • Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the UGC-NET Registration 2025 link.

  • Complete registration and then log in.

  • Fill out the application form.

  • Upload relevant documents and pay the fee.

  • Submit the form and take a printout.

The category-wise application fees for UGC-NET December 2025 is as follows:

  • General / Unreserved:1,150

  • General-EWS / OBC-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): 600

  • Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) / Person with Disability (PwD) / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD): 325

