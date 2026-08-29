UGC NET Cutoff June 2026 Analysis: Which subjects saw a rise and which recorded a drop?

The UGC NET June 2026 cutoff has brought a distinctly mixed picture for candidates. A comparison of the subject-wise cutoff data with the December 2025 and June 2025 sessions shows that cutoffs have not moved uniformly upward or downward.

For a meaningful comparison, the analysis below focuses on the Unreserved category and compares the cutoffs for JRF and Assistant Professor in subjects that appear across all three sessions. The official cutoff PDFs list separate marks and candidate counts for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD-only categories.