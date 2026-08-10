UGC NET aspirants call for protest at NTA office on August 11: Will NTA release June 2026 session answer key?

UGC NET aspirants across the country have called for a protest on August 11 at the NTA office. They are demanding the release of the answer key by the night of August 10, but if NTA does not act, they will be staging a protest at NTA's office on August 11 at 10 AM. It has been more than 40 days since the exam concluded, and NTA has remained silent without providing an official update. NTA's silence, irrespective of repeated requests and demands from aspirants, is quite surprising.