UGC NET aspirants call for protest at NTA office on August 11: Will NTA release June 2026 session answer key?

UGC NET aspirants across the country have called for a protest on August 11 at the NTA office. They are demanding the release of the answer key by the night of August 10, but if NTA does not act, they will be staging a protest at NTA's office on August 11 at 10 AM. It has been more than 40 days since the exam concluded, and NTA has remained silent without providing an official update. NTA's silence, irrespective of repeated requests and demands from aspirants, is quite surprising.
Whether NTA is delaying the answer keys of UGC NET, CSIR NET, and ICAR AIEEA due to a staff crunch, or for some other reason, is still unknown. 'NTA's revamp could be the primary reason for the delay, but providing an official update to students is the bare minimum responsibility,' one of the aspirants from Visakhapatnam says.
Through the social media platform 'X', test takers are seeking support from all the candidates who appeared for the June 2026 exam to gather at the NTA office on August 11. As of 12:00 PM on August 10, NTA has neither responded nor provided an update on the further timelines of the exam. 'It seems like the protest on August 11 is inevitable, and this could be the only way to make NTA answer', a candidate from Guntur expressed.
Almost 7.8 lakh candidates are waiting for the June 2026 session answer key and results. On the other hand, CSIR NET timelines are uncertain too, and this exam was conducted on July 18. Its been more than 35 days since the ICAR AIEEA PG/ PhD exam has been concluded, but no official update on answer key so far.
UGC NET June 2026 session takers who are hopeful of clearing the cutoffs are missing out the PhD admission timelines/ assitant professor recruitment timelines. If students stage a protest on August 11, things might get even more tougher for NTA, which already faced the consequences of NEET paper leak controversy.