UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Releasing This Week: Check Expected Date

The National Testing Agency has finally broken the silence on the UGC NET Answer Key June 2026. As per the official update, the answer key and response sheet will be released this week. NTA has released an official notice on the same. This announcement comes as a sigh of relief to almost 7.8 lakh aspirants who have been eagerly waiting for an announcement. However, NTA has not confirmed an exact date for when the answer key and response sheet would be uploaded.