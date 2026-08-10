UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Releasing This Week: Check Expected Date

The National Testing Agency has finally broken the silence on the UGC NET Answer Key June 2026. As per the official update, the answer key and response sheet will be released this week. NTA has released an official notice on the same. This announcement comes as a sigh of relief to almost 7.8 lakh aspirants who have been eagerly waiting for an announcement. However, NTA has not confirmed an exact date for when the answer key and response sheet would be uploaded.
Disclaimer: The predicted date mentioned below is based on the NTA's trends of releasing answer keys or results. Usually, official updates like answer keys and results announcements happen on or by Friday. This trend has been observed for various examinations conducted by NTA.
Expected release date 1: by August 12, 2026 (50% chance)
Expected release date 2: by August 14, 2026 (50% chance)
UGC NET candidates called for a protest on August 11 if NTA does not release the answer key by August 10. Over the past 40 days, NTA has been silent on the UGC NET response sheet and has not provided any updates. Probably, the latest announcement on the answer key is a response to the protest call. As NTA provided an update, the protest scheduled on August 11 at NTA's office might not happen.
Meanwhile, the candidates can wait patiently for the answer key, as it is just a matter of a few more days. NTA will officially announce any further updates.