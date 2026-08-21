UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Challenge: NTA clarifies ₹200 fee refund and impact on all candidates

NTA has issued an important clarification for candidates who appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 examination, addressing concerns over the answer key challenge process and the Rs 200 fee charged for raising objections.
In a post shared through its official X account, NTA said that the answer key challenge system is designed to ensure fairness for all candidates. The agency clarified that if a challenge submitted by any candidate is accepted after review by the concerned subject expert, the resulting correction in the answer key will apply to all candidates who appeared for that examination.
The agency also clarified the challenge fee. Candidates must pay Rs 200 for each answer key challenge. According to NTA, this fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid. The agency said the fee is intended to discourage frivolous objections rather than generate revenue from genuine challenges.
This clarification is significant for UGC NET candidates who may have concerns about questions or answers in the provisional answer key. Candidates do not need to worry that only the individual who raised a successful objection would benefit from a correction. Once the challenge is upheld, the revised answer key will apply across the candidate pool.
NTA is set to conduct the re-exam for English, Sociology and Commerce subjects on September 9 and 10. Regardless of the re-exam timeline, NTA will announce the UGC NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects soon. An official announcement on the result date is still awaited.