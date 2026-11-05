UCEED 2027 registration without late fee closes today; final deadline November 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the regular-fee registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 today, November 5.
Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027.
According to the revised schedule, the registration window with an additional late fee will remain open until 5 pm on November 10, 2026.
IIT Bombay had earlier extended the regular registration deadline from October 31 to November 5. The late-fee deadline was also revised from November 6 to November 10.
The institute has clarified that no further extension will be granted.
The regular registration fee is Rs 2,000 for female candidates and SC, ST and PwD candidates, and Rs 4,000 for other Indian candidates.
An additional late fee of Rs 500 will apply to Indian candidates registering after November 5. Separate fee provisions apply to foreign nationals.
Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the applicable deadline.
Regular registration deadline: November 5, 2026
Registration deadline with late fee: November 10, 2026, 5 pm
Admit card release: January 1, 2027, 1 pm
UCEED 2027 examination: January 17, 2027
Result declaration: March 6, 2027
UCEED 2027 will be conducted on January 17 from 9 am to 12 noon.
The entrance examination is used for admission to Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes at participating institutions, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur.
Candidates should visit the official website for registration and further examination-related announcements.