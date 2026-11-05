UCEED 2027 registration without late fee closes today; final deadline November 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the regular-fee registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 today, November 5.

Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027.

According to the revised schedule, the registration window with an additional late fee will remain open until 5 pm on November 10, 2026.

IIT Bombay had earlier extended the regular registration deadline from October 31 to November 5. The late-fee deadline was also revised from November 6 to November 10.

The institute has clarified that no further extension will be granted.