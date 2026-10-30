UCEED 2027 Registration without late fee closes tomorrow, October 31; check eligibility, fees and exam date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the regular registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at participating institutes can submit their applications through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027/.

However, October 31 is not the final opportunity to register. According to the UCEED 2027 information brochure, candidates who miss the regular deadline can complete their applications by 5 pm on November 6, 2026, after paying an additional late fee.

UCEED 2027 will be conducted by IIT Bombay on January 17, 2027, from 9 am to 12 noon.

Official link to register