UCEED 2027 Registration without late fee closes tomorrow, October 31; check eligibility, fees and exam date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the regular registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 on Saturday, October 31, 2026.
Candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at participating institutes can submit their applications through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027/.
However, October 31 is not the final opportunity to register. According to the UCEED 2027 information brochure, candidates who miss the regular deadline can complete their applications by 5 pm on November 6, 2026, after paying an additional late fee.
UCEED 2027 will be conducted by IIT Bombay on January 17, 2027, from 9 am to 12 noon.
October 31, 2026: Last date to register with the regular examination fee.
November 6, 2026, at 5 pm: Final registration deadline with a late fee.
January 1, 2027, at 1 pm: Admit card download begins.
January 8, 2027, at 5 pm: Last date to rectify discrepancies in admit cards.
January 17, 2027: UCEED 2027 examination, from 9 am to 12 noon.
Candidates must satisfy three eligibility conditions relating to age, educational qualification and the number of attempts.
Applicants belonging to the Open, EWS and OBC-NCL categories must have been born on or after October 1, 2002. For SC, ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, the applicable date is October 1, 1997.
Students who appeared for their Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in 2026, or will appear in 2027, are eligible to apply.
Candidates from Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities streams can appear for the examination.
UCEED permits a maximum of two attempts, which must be in consecutive years.
The brochure also provides a limited exception for certain candidates whose Class 12 boards declared their 2024–25 results on or after September 30, 2025.
The regular application fee for Indian nationals is:
Female candidates across all categories: Rs 2,000
SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 2,000
Other candidates: Rs 4,000
Candidates applying after October 31 must pay an additional late fee of Rs 500. Applicable bank or processing charges are extra.