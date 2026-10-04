UCEED 2027 Registration: Important details and documents required to fill application form

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027. The application process began on October 1, 2026, at 1:00 pm and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official UCEED website.
UCEED is conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur. Several other institutes also use UCEED scores for their B.Des. admissions.
Candidates planning to appear for the examination should check the eligibility requirements and keep all the required documents ready before filling out the application form.
Candidates should keep scanned copies of the required documents ready before beginning the application process. IIT Bombay has specified the format and file type for each document.
The following documents are required, wherever applicable:
Recent colour photograph: The photograph should show the candidate's full frontal face, with the head centred and covering around 70–80% of the frame. It should have been taken within the last six months. Only JPEG (.jpg) format will be accepted.
Signature: A clear image of the candidate's full signature on white paper is required in JPEG (.jpg) format.
Proof of age: SSC certificate, passport or birth certificate can be submitted as proof of age. The document should be in PDF (.pdf) format.
Qualifying examination certificate for candidates who appeared in 2026: The Class XII or equivalent qualifying examination certificate should be uploaded in PDF format.
Certificate for candidates appearing for Class XII in 2027: Candidates appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027 need to upload a certificate from their school/college Principal or an authorised examination board official in the prescribed format given in Appendix 1.
Gazette notification, if applicable: Candidates whose name differs between the UCEED application and Class XII certificate must submit a gazette notification confirming the name change.
Candidates must register online through the official UCEED website and create a login and password as the first step. IIT Bombay has advised applicants to enter correct information and upload valid documents in the prescribed formats.
Incomplete applications will be rejected. The registration fee is also non-refundable and non-transferable. Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details and documents before submitting the form.