UCEED 2027 Registration: Important details and documents required to fill application form

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has started the registration process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027. The application process began on October 1, 2026, at 1:00 pm and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official UCEED website.

UCEED is conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur. Several other institutes also use UCEED scores for their B.Des. admissions.

Candidates planning to appear for the examination should check the eligibility requirements and keep all the required documents ready before filling out the application form.