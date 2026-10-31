UCEED 2027 registration deadline extended to November 5; late-fee applications accepted till November 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the registration deadlines for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027. Candidates can now submit their applications with the regular fee until November 5, 2026.

According to an announcement issued on October 31, the deadline for registration with a late fee has also been extended to 5 pm on November 10, 2026.

Earlier, the last date for registration with the regular fee was October 31, while applications with a late fee were permitted until November 6.

IIT Bombay has clarified that no further extension will be made.

Candidates can register through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027.