UCEED 2027 registration deadline extended to November 5; late-fee applications accepted till November 10

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the registration deadlines for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027. Candidates can now submit their applications with the regular fee until November 5, 2026.
According to an announcement issued on October 31, the deadline for registration with a late fee has also been extended to 5 pm on November 10, 2026.
Earlier, the last date for registration with the regular fee was October 31, while applications with a late fee were permitted until November 6.
IIT Bombay has clarified that no further extension will be made.
Candidates can register through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027.
Revised deadline with regular fee: November 5, 2026
Revised deadline with late fee: November 10, 2026, 5 pm
Admit card release: January 1, 2027, 1 pm
Last date for admit card corrections: January 8, 2027, 5 pm
UCEED 2027 examination: January 17, 2027
Examination timing: 9 am to 12 noon
Draft answer key release: January 19, 2027
Final Part-A answer key: January 26, 2027
Result declaration: March 6, 2027
Scorecard download begins: March 10, 2027
The registration fee for Indian candidates varies according to category.
Female candidates across all categories: Rs 2,000
SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 2,000
Other candidates: Rs 4,000
Additional late registration fee: Rs 500
The registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2026, or are appearing in 2027, are eligible to apply, subject to the examination's other eligibility conditions.
Students from Science, Commerce, Arts and Humanities streams can appear for UCEED 2027.
The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at participating institutions, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur.
Candidates should note that eligibility to appear for UCEED and eligibility for admission to individual BDes programmes may differ.