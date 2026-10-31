UCEED 2027 registration without late fee closes today; applications open until November 6, admit cards on January 1

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the regular registration window for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 today, Saturday, October 31, 2026. Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications through the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027/, without paying a late fee until 11.59 pm.
However, candidates who miss today's deadline will still have an opportunity to apply. IIT Bombay will accept applications with an additional late fee until November 6, 2026, at 5 pm.
According to the official registration guidelines, candidates applying after October 31 will have to pay an additional Rs 500 over the regular examination fee.
The regular registration fee is Rs 2,000 for female candidates across all categories and SC, ST and PwD candidates. For other Indian candidates, the fee is Rs 4,000.
This means eligible candidates paying the regular fee of Rs 2,000 will have to pay Rs 2,500 during the late registration period, while those paying Rs 4,000 will be required to pay Rs 4,500.
The Rs 500 late fee also applies to foreign nationals holding OCI/PIO cards issued before March 4, 2021. Different late-fee provisions apply to other foreign nationals.
IIT Bombay has clarified that the online registration portal will close automatically at 5 pm on November 6. Candidates will not be able to submit applications after this deadline unless the schedule is officially revised.
IIT Bombay has also announced that the UCEED 2027 admit cards will be available for download from January 1, 2027, at 1 pm.
Registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards by logging into the official candidate portal.
Candidates must check the details printed on their admit cards, including their name, photograph, examination centre and other personal information.
In case of any discrepancy, candidates must contact the UCEED office for rectification before January 8, 2027, at 5 pm.
The admit card is an essential document for appearing in the examination, and candidates should follow the instructions mentioned on it.