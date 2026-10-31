UCEED 2027 registration without late fee closes today; applications open until November 6, admit cards on January 1

UCEED 2027: How much is the late fee?

According to the official registration guidelines, candidates applying after October 31 will have to pay an additional Rs 500 over the regular examination fee.

The regular registration fee is Rs 2,000 for female candidates across all categories and SC, ST and PwD candidates. For other Indian candidates, the fee is Rs 4,000.

This means eligible candidates paying the regular fee of Rs 2,000 will have to pay Rs 2,500 during the late registration period, while those paying Rs 4,000 will be required to pay Rs 4,500.

The Rs 500 late fee also applies to foreign nationals holding OCI/PIO cards issued before March 4, 2021. Different late-fee provisions apply to other foreign nationals.

IIT Bombay has clarified that the online registration portal will close automatically at 5 pm on November 6. Candidates will not be able to submit applications after this deadline unless the schedule is officially revised.