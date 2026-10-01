UCEED 2027 Registration Begins Today: IIT Bombay to open application window from 1 PM

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 registration process is scheduled to begin today, October 1, 2026, with the application window opening at 1 PM. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) conducts the exam for admission to undergraduate design programmes.

Official registration portal for UCEED 2027

IIT Bombay had already announced the examination date as January 17, 2027, while stating that the detailed examination information would be released by October 1.

However, candidates should note that the dedicated UCEED 2027 website and detailed information brochure have not yet been released. The official UCEED website has announced that it will release details of the 2027 examination on October 1.

The official registration portal lists the application start time as October 1, 2026, at 1 PM. Candidates will be able to submit applications with the regular fee until October 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM. The late-fee registration window is scheduled to remain open until November 6, 2026, at 5 PM, with a late fee of Rs 500.