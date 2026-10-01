Exams

UCEED 2027 Registration Begins Today: IIT Bombay to open application window from 1 PM

UCEED 2027 registration begins today, October 1, 2026. IIT Bombay has announced the registration start date, while the detailed 2027 information brochure is expected to be released on the official website.
UCEED 2027
UCEED 2027Representative official website image of UCEED 2027
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The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 registration process is scheduled to begin today, October 1, 2026, with the application window opening at 1 PM. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) conducts the exam for admission to undergraduate design programmes.

Official registration portal for UCEED 2027

IIT Bombay had already announced the examination date as January 17, 2027, while stating that the detailed examination information would be released by October 1.

However, candidates should note that the dedicated UCEED 2027 website and detailed information brochure have not yet been released. The official UCEED website has announced that it will release details of the 2027 examination on October 1.

The official registration portal lists the application start time as October 1, 2026, at 1 PM. Candidates will be able to submit applications with the regular fee until October 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM. The late-fee registration window is scheduled to remain open until November 6, 2026, at 5 PM, with a late fee of Rs 500.

UCEED 2027: Important dates

  • Registration begins: October 1, 2026, at 1 PM

  • Regular-fee registration closes: October 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM

  • Late-fee registration closes: November 6, 2026, at 5 PM

  • UCEED 2027 examination: January 17, 2027, Sunday, forenoon

Candidates preparing for UCEED 2027 should wait for the official 2027 brochure and notification before relying on last year's eligibility criteria, fee structure or examination pattern. The 2026 brochure is useful as a reference, but it does not establish the rules for UCEED 2027.

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