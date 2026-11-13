UCEED 2027 scores accepted for BITS Design School admissions; separate application required by February 1

BITS Design School (BITSDES), BITS Pilani, will consider Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) 2027 scores for admission to its Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme for the 2027 intake, according to an announcement issued by IIT Bombay.
The announcement, published on November 10 on the official UCEED 2027 website, clarifies that candidates interested in BITS Design School must complete a separate admission application using their UCEED registration or roll number.
Importantly, candidates must submit their BITS Design School applications before the UCEED 2027 results are declared, rather than waiting for their scores.
According to IIT Bombay, the application must be submitted on or before February 1, 2027.
UCEED 2027 is scheduled for January 17, while the examination results will be announced on March 6.
However, candidates seeking admission to BITS Design School cannot wait until March to initiate their applications.
The announcement specifies that only candidates who complete their BITS Design School application by February 1 will be permitted to upload their UCEED scores once the results become available.
This means candidates must first register with BITS Design School using their UCEED registration details and subsequently provide their examination scores.
Missing the separate application deadline could prevent candidates from using their UCEED scores for the institute's 2027 admission process.
IIT Bombay has clarified that BITS Design School does not participate in the joint BDes seat allocation process conducted through UCEED.
Consequently, securing a UCEED score or participating in the IIT Bombay admission process does not automatically constitute an application to BITS Design School.
Candidates must complete the institute's independent admission requirements.
Shortlisted applicants will also be required to clear a portfolio interview.
BITS Design School, Mumbai, has announced 210 seats for its four-year Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme for the 2027 intake.
The programme offers five design pathways:
Physical Product Design
Digital Product Design (UI/UX)
Design Research and Insights
Experience Design
Visual Design
Students explore the different design areas during the initial semesters before choosing their preferred pathway.
The institute also offers merit-based and need-based scholarships, subject to its eligibility and selection requirements.
Candidates should take note of the following dates:
January 17, 2027: UCEED examination
February 1, 2027: Application deadline specified in IIT Bombay's BITS Design School announcement
March 6, 2027: UCEED result declaration
After results: Eligible applicants upload their UCEED scores as instructed by BITS Design School
Subsequent stage: Portfolio interview for shortlisted candidates
Candidates should check the BITS Design School admissions portal for its detailed selection process, application requirements and any revised dates.
The official websites are uceed.iitb.ac.in/2027 and bitsdesign.edu.in/admissions.