UCEED 2027 scores accepted for BITS Design School admissions; separate application required by February 1

BITS Design School (BITSDES), BITS Pilani, will consider Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) 2027 scores for admission to its Bachelor of Design (Honours) programme for the 2027 intake, according to an announcement issued by IIT Bombay.

The announcement, published on November 10 on the official UCEED 2027 website, clarifies that candidates interested in BITS Design School must complete a separate admission application using their UCEED registration or roll number.

Importantly, candidates must submit their BITS Design School applications before the UCEED 2027 results are declared, rather than waiting for their scores.

According to IIT Bombay, the application must be submitted on or before February 1, 2027.