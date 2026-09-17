UCEED 2027 Application Form: IIT Bombay to open registration on October 1; exam in January

The wait for students planning to pursue Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes through UCEED is nearing its end. IIT Bombay is scheduled to release the detailed UCEED 2027 examination information on October 1, 2026, marking the beginning of the application cycle for the next academic session. The official UCEED website has already confirmed that the 2027 examination will be conducted on Sunday, January 17, 2027, in the forenoon.

For aspirants, October 1 will therefore be more than just another date on the admission calendar. The detailed notification is expected to set out the application schedule, eligibility requirements, examination-related instructions and other information that candidates will need before submitting their forms.

IT Bombay has specifically stated that the details of UCEED 2027 will be released by October 1, 2026. Candidates should therefore wait for the official information brochure before relying on dates circulating on coaching or third-party admission websites.