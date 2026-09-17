UCEED 2027 Application Form: IIT Bombay to open registration on October 1; exam in January

The wait for students planning to pursue Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes through UCEED is nearing its end. IIT Bombay is scheduled to release the detailed UCEED 2027 examination information on October 1, 2026, marking the beginning of the application cycle for the next academic session. The official UCEED website has already confirmed that the 2027 examination will be conducted on Sunday, January 17, 2027, in the forenoon.
For aspirants, October 1 will therefore be more than just another date on the admission calendar. The detailed notification is expected to set out the application schedule, eligibility requirements, examination-related instructions and other information that candidates will need before submitting their forms.
IT Bombay has specifically stated that the details of UCEED 2027 will be released by October 1, 2026. Candidates should therefore wait for the official information brochure before relying on dates circulating on coaching or third-party admission websites.
UCEED is conducted by IIT Bombay for admission to undergraduate design programmes. In the current cycle, the participating institutes include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur.
The examination is consequently an important entrance route for students looking beyond conventional engineering and science programmes after Class 12.
With the examination scheduled for January 17, 2027, candidates have roughly three-and-a-half months between the expected opening of applications and the entrance test. That makes the October 1 announcement an important point for students who have already begun preparation.
Rather than waiting for the application window to open before starting preparation, aspirants can use the period before October to:
review previous UCEED question papers;
understand the examination structure from official material;
practise visual and analytical problem-solving;
work on speed and accuracy;
keep Class 12 and identification documents ready; and
regularly check the official UCEED website for the 2027 information brochure.
The official UCEED website also provides previous question papers and answer keys, which can help candidates familiarise themselves with the examination.