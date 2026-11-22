The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has opened the hall ticket download window for the SCT Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) today, November 22, 2026.

According to the official press note issued on November 20, candidates can download their hall tickets from 8 AM on November 22 until midnight on November 28, 2026, through the official website, tgprb.in.

The recruitment examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 1 PM. A total of 1,60,712 candidates are expected to appear for the examination at approximately 335 centres across Telangana.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 SCT SI (Civil) and equivalent posts notified on July 29, 2026.