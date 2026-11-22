The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has opened the hall ticket download window for the SCT Sub-Inspector (Civil) and equivalent posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) today, November 22, 2026.
According to the official press note issued on November 20, candidates can download their hall tickets from 8 AM on November 22 until midnight on November 28, 2026, through the official website, tgprb.in.
The recruitment examination will be conducted on November 29, 2026, from 10 AM to 1 PM. A total of 1,60,712 candidates are expected to appear for the examination at approximately 335 centres across Telangana.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 275 SCT SI (Civil) and equivalent posts notified on July 29, 2026.
Candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official website at tgprb.in.
Open the candidate login portal.
Log in using the registered credentials.
Access and download the Preliminary Written Test hall ticket.
Take a printout, preferably on A4 paper, on both sides.
Candidates must affix the same passport-size photograph uploaded during registration at the designated space on the hall ticket. The photograph must be attached using gum or adhesive, not staples or pins.
Candidates without a properly affixed photograph will be denied entry to the examination.
Candidates can enter the examination hall from 9 AM. No entry will be permitted after 10 AM, even if a candidate is late by one minute.
Only black or blue ballpoint pens and the hall ticket are permitted inside the examination hall.
Electronic devices, smartwatches, AI glasses, wallets, notes and other prohibited items are not allowed.
Candidates will undergo biometric verification and Aadhaar facial authentication.
Negative marking applies to incorrect answers.
Candidates must hand over their OMR answer sheets to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.
Candidates should visit their allotted examination centre a day before the test to confirm its location.
Those facing difficulties downloading hall tickets can contact 040-41895151 or email support@tslprb.in.