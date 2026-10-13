TNTET Result 2026 Released for Working Teachers: Final answer key out at trb.tn.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2026 results for working teachers. Candidates who appeared for the Special TNTET examination can check their results through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

According to a press release issued by the board on October 12, 2026, the results have been published along with the final answer key after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer keys.

The examination was conducted for teachers working in government, government-aided and private schools from September 1, 2025, as specified in TRB Notification No. 01/2026 dated February 13, 2026.

Special TNTET Paper I was held on July 4, while Paper II took place on July 5.

The provisional answer keys were released on July 15, 2026, along with an objection tracker. The board said subject-wise expert committees examined the objections submitted by candidates before finalising the answer keys.

The OMR answer sheets were evaluated according to the minimum qualifying marks prescribed under the relevant Tamil Nadu government orders.