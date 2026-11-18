TNTET 2026: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will close the application window for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) for working teachers tomorrow, November 19, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

The application process for the special TNTET began on October 27. The examination is specifically intended for working teachers appointed on or before September 1, 2025, in government, government-aided and recognised private schools.

As per the addendum issued on November 5, eligible working teachers from Puducherry can also apply for the examination. The application window for Puducherry teachers opened on November 5 and will close on November 19.