TNTET 2026: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) will close the application window for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) for working teachers tomorrow, November 19, 2026. Eligible candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications through the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.
The application process for the special TNTET began on October 27. The examination is specifically intended for working teachers appointed on or before September 1, 2025, in government, government-aided and recognised private schools.
As per the addendum issued on November 5, eligible working teachers from Puducherry can also apply for the examination. The application window for Puducherry teachers opened on November 5 and will close on November 19.
The TRB will open the application correction window on November 20, allowing registered candidates to make corrections to their submitted forms until November 22, 2026.
Candidates must review their details carefully during this period, as the board has stated that requests for further corrections will not be entertained after the deadline.
According to the official schedule, TNTET Paper II is tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2026, in the forenoon session, followed by Paper I in the afternoon session.
Each paper will contain 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 150 marks, with a duration of three hours. The examination will be conducted in OMR-based mode.
Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline and ensure that the mandatory service certificate is uploaded in the prescribed format to avoid rejection.
Candidates applying for both papers must submit separate applications and pay the prescribed fees separately.
The application fee is Rs 600 per paper for general and other eligible categories, while SC, SCA, ST and differently-abled candidates must pay Rs 300 per paper.