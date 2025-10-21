TNPSC Group 4 results: Here’s how to check once released

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has not yet published the results for the 2025 “Group 4” recruitment examination, though candidates and stakeholders are closely watching for the notification.

The exam, conducted on 12 July 2025, covered a total of 200 questions. Part A comprised 100 questions testing Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring; Part B included 75 questions on General Studies; and Part C had 25 questions focused on Aptitude and Mental Ability. The time allotted for the exam was three hours.

This recruitment drive aims to fill various posts such as Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist and Forest Guard across Tamil Nadu.

Candidates can download the answer key for 24 subjects including Agriculture, Chemical Engineering and Technology, Civil Engineering, Handloom Technology, Textile Technology and Textile Manufacture, Horticulture, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Physical Education, Computer Hardware and Network Maintenance, Diesel Mechanic, Draughtsman Civil and others from the official website tnpsc.gov.in .

Here are the steps candidates need to follow to get their scorecards: