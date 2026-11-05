TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: Registration for 6,574 vacancies closes today at 11.59 PM

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) 2026 today, November 5.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can register through the official recruitment portal, tnpscexams.in, until 11.59 pm.
The recruitment notification, issued on October 6, 2026, announced 6,574 vacancies across various departments and services in Tamil Nadu.
The recruitment covers 46 post categories, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist, Bill Collector, Revenue Assistant, Forest Watcher and Forest Guard with Driving Licence.
Some of the major vacancies include:
Junior Assistant (Non-Security), Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service: 2,610 posts
Typist, Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service and related services: 856 posts
Junior Assistant (Accounts), Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation: 422 posts
Typist, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service: 377 posts
Village Administrative Officer: 291 posts
TNPSC has clarified that the notified vacancies are tentative and may be revised before counselling.
Candidates who have submitted their applications will be able to make corrections during the three-day application correction window.
The correction facility will open at 12.01 am on November 9 and close at 11.59 pm on November 11.
No modifications will be permitted after the correction window closes.
Last date to apply: November 5, 2026, 11.59 pm
Application correction window: November 9–11, 2026
Written examination: January 10, 2027
Examination timing: 9.30 am to 12.30 pm
The Group IV examination will be conducted in a single session on January 10, 2027.
Candidates should ensure that their applications are submitted before the deadline and verify the details entered in the form.
For further information, applicants can visit the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in, or the application portal, tnpscexams.in.