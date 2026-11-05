TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: Registration for 6,574 vacancies closes today at 11.59 PM

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) 2026 today, November 5.

Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can register through the official recruitment portal, tnpscexams.in, until 11.59 pm.

The recruitment notification, issued on October 6, 2026, announced 6,574 vacancies across various departments and services in Tamil Nadu.