TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: 6,574 Vacancies across 46 Posts, from VAO to Forest Watcher

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: For candidates looking at Tamil Nadu government jobs, the latest Group IV notification is much more than a recruitment drive for Junior Assistants and Typists. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has opened applications for 6,574 vacancies spread across 46 post categories, bringing jobs in government departments, local bodies, corporations and other organisations under a single examination.
Applications opened on October 6 and will remain available until 11.59 pm on November 5, 2026. The written examination is scheduled for January 10, 2027, from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates will also get a three-day application correction window from November 9 to 11.
The scale of Junior Assistant recruitment is particularly notable. The notification lists 2,610 Junior Assistant (Non-Security) vacancies under one post code alone. It also includes 856 Typist vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service and allied services, 422 Junior Assistant (Accounts) posts, and 291 Village Administrative Officer (VAO) vacancies.
The recruitment does not stop at conventional Group IV desk jobs. It extends to posts such as Revenue Assistant, Tax Collector, Junior Administrative Assistant, Steno Typist, Telephone Operator, Executive Officer Grade IV, Junior Inspector of Co-operative Societies, Laboratory Assistant, Sales Assistant, 40 Forest Watchers and one Forest Guard with Driving Licence. The total number of vacancies is tentative and can be modified before counselling.
Not every Group 4 post has the same qualification
This is one detail candidates need to check carefully before applying. Several posts require only the prescribed minimum general educational qualification or an SSLC pass. For example, the notification specifies SSLC-level eligibility for several Junior Assistant and related posts.
Other vacancies have post-specific requirements. Some require a degree, BCom, typewriting, shorthand or computer qualifications, while Forest Guard with Driving Licence requires Higher Secondary with specified science subjects, a valid driving licence and prescribed driving experience, among other conditions.
Candidates must therefore check the eligibility against the specific post code, rather than assuming that qualifying for one Group IV post makes them eligible for all 46.
One exam, but post preference matters
TNPSC will conduct Group IV as a single-stage written examination, with the ranking list prepared on the basis of the total marks secured in the written test. This makes the January examination the central merit-deciding stage of the recruitment.
There is also an important choice inside the application. Candidates have to indicate whether they want to be considered for all posts, including Forest Guard with Driving Licence and Forest Watcher, or only posts other than these two categories.
Applications have to be submitted through the TNPSC examination portal after One Time Registration. The examination fee is Rs 100, unless the candidate is eligible for an exemption. New candidates completing OTR have to pay a separate Rs 150 registration fee, with the registration remaining valid for five years.
With qualifications varying substantially across the 46 post categories, candidates would be better served by first identifying which posts they are actually eligible for and then completing the application, rather than treating TNPSC Group IV as a single uniform vacancy.