TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2026: 6,574 Vacancies across 46 Posts, from VAO to Forest Watcher

One exam, but post preference matters

TNPSC will conduct Group IV as a single-stage written examination, with the ranking list prepared on the basis of the total marks secured in the written test. This makes the January examination the central merit-deciding stage of the recruitment.

There is also an important choice inside the application. Candidates have to indicate whether they want to be considered for all posts, including Forest Guard with Driving Licence and Forest Watcher, or only posts other than these two categories.

Applications have to be submitted through the TNPSC examination portal after One Time Registration. The examination fee is Rs 100, unless the candidate is eligible for an exemption. New candidates completing OTR have to pay a separate Rs 150 registration fee, with the registration remaining valid for five years.

With qualifications varying substantially across the 46 post categories, candidates would be better served by first identifying which posts they are actually eligible for and then completing the application, rather than treating TNPSC Group IV as a single uniform vacancy.