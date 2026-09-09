TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Application window closes today

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA Services) 2026 today, September 9. Candidates who are yet to apply have until 11.59 pm tonight to complete the application process through the official TNPSC examination portal.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under Notification No. 07/2026, issued on August 11. The examination dashboard confirms that September 9, 2026, at 11.59 pm is the deadline for submission of online applications.