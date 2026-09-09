TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2026: Application window closes today

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA Services) 2026 today, September 9. Candidates who are yet to apply have until 11.59 pm tonight to complete the application process through the official TNPSC examination portal.
The recruitment drive is being conducted under Notification No. 07/2026, issued on August 11. The examination dashboard confirms that September 9, 2026, at 11.59 pm is the deadline for submission of online applications.
821 vacancies on offer
The TNPSC Group 2 and Group 2A recruitment covers 821 vacancies across various administrative, executive and supervisory posts in Tamil Nadu government departments. The recruitment is among the major state-level opportunities for graduates seeking government employment.
Candidates should note that completing the application form alone may not be enough where an examination fee is applicable. Applicants are advised to ensure that the payment transaction has been successfully completed and that the application has been properly submitted. TNPSC's application instructions also caution candidates against refreshing or navigating away from the page while an online payment is being processed.
Eligible candidates can complete the process through the official TNPSC examination portal:
Visit the TNPSC official examination dashboard.
Select the Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA Services) – 07/2026 notification.
Click on the online application link.
Log in/complete the required enrolment details.
Enter the required personal, educational and other details carefully.
Upload documents wherever required.
Pay the applicable examination fee, if applicable.
Submit the application and save the confirmation/application details.
The TNPSC application portal is currently carrying the Group 2 and Group 2A recruitment application facility.
With the deadline set for 11.59 pm today, candidates who are still applying should avoid waiting until the final hour. Heavy traffic, payment failures or incomplete submissions could create unnecessary problems close to the deadline.
The next major stage in the process is the preliminary examination on November 1, giving applicants a limited preparation window after the registration process closes.