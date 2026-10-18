TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Expected Soon for November 1 Exam: What previous years' release dates trends show

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) preliminary examination ahead of the scheduled November 1, 2026 test.

With the examination two weeks away as of October 18, candidates are awaiting an official announcement on when the hall ticket download facility will be activated.

The Commission has not confirmed a specific hall ticket release date. Candidates should therefore rely on the TNPSC examination dashboard and official announcements rather than dates circulating on unofficial websites.