TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 Expected Soon for November 1 Exam: What previous years' release dates trends show

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the hall tickets for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) preliminary examination ahead of the scheduled November 1, 2026 test.
With the examination two weeks away as of October 18, candidates are awaiting an official announcement on when the hall ticket download facility will be activated.
The Commission has not confirmed a specific hall ticket release date. Candidates should therefore rely on the TNPSC examination dashboard and official announcements rather than dates circulating on unofficial websites.
A review of recent TNPSC examination announcements shows that hall tickets are generally made available ahead of the examination, although the gap is not fixed.
For instance, TNPSC released the Group 1 preliminary examination hall tickets on September 17, 2026, for the examination held on September 27. This gave candidates 10 days to download their hall tickets.
For the Group II and IIA Main examinations held in February 2026, the Commission issued a hall ticket release notice on January 29. The notice covered examinations scheduled for February 8 and February 22.
These examples indicate that TNPSC has released hall tickets in advance of examinations, but they do not establish a fixed timeline for Group 2 preliminaries.
The Commission's official announcement will determine the actual release date for the November 1 examination.
Once released, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the TNPSC online examination portal.
The Commission's recruitment instructions state that hall tickets are made available online and are not sent to candidates by post.
Candidates should keep their application details ready and check the examination dashboard for the relevant download link.
Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.
Open the Examination Dashboard or Hall Ticket Download section.
Select the link for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) preliminary examination.
Access the One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard.
Enter the required login credentials.
Download the hall ticket and take a printout for examination use.
Candidates should verify their name, registration details, examination date, centre address, reporting time and other instructions printed on the hall ticket.
Any discrepancy should be brought to the Commission's attention through its official channels.
Candidates should also read the examination-day instructions carefully, including reporting requirements and restrictions on items permitted inside the examination centre.
The TNPSC Group 2 and 2A preliminary examination is scheduled for November 1, 2026. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for the hall ticket release announcement.