TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026 download link to be activated soon at tnpsc.gov.in, exam on November 1

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to activate the hall ticket download link for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) preliminary examination soon.

The preliminary examination is scheduled for November 1, 2026. With less than two weeks remaining, candidates who applied for the recruitment examination are awaiting the release of their hall tickets.

However, the Commission has not announced an official release date for the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates should check the TNPSC examination dashboard at tnpsc.gov.in for the latest updates.