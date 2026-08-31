TNPSC Group 2 Application 2026: Last date approaching; what candidates should check before September 9

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to close the online application window for the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and Group IIA Services) on September 9, 2026, at 11.59 pm. The recruitment notification, issued on August 11, covers 821 vacancies — 41 posts under Group II Services and 780 under Group IIA Services.
Official deadline: September 9, 2026, 11.59 pm
Correction window: September 13–15, 2026
Prelims: November 1, 2026
Total vacancies: 821 (Group II: 41; Group IIA: 780)
A significant point in the notification is that TNPSC has provided an Application Correction Window from September 13 to September 15. Candidates can edit their application during these three days, but once the correction window closes, no further modification will be permitted.
However, this should not be interpreted as an extension of the application deadline. Candidates must submit the application by September 9 itself.
The Commission has also specifically advised applicants to apply well before the closing date because heavy internet or website traffic could result in difficulty accessing or submitting the application.
One detail that can easily cause confusion is the One Time Registration (OTR).
Candidates registering for the first time have to pay Rs 150 for OTR, which remains valid for five years. OTR itself is not an application for the Group 2 examination; candidates must separately submit the examination application after completing registration.
For the preliminary examination, the examination fee is Rs 100, subject to applicable concessions. Candidates shortlisted for the main examination who have not claimed fee exemption will subsequently have to pay Rs 150. Those appearing for both Group II and Group IIA mains will have to pay Rs 300.