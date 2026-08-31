TNPSC Group 2 Application 2026: Last date approaching; what candidates should check before September 9

Why candidates should not treat September 9 as the only important date

A significant point in the notification is that TNPSC has provided an Application Correction Window from September 13 to September 15. Candidates can edit their application during these three days, but once the correction window closes, no further modification will be permitted.

However, this should not be interpreted as an extension of the application deadline. Candidates must submit the application by September 9 itself.

The Commission has also specifically advised applicants to apply well before the closing date because heavy internet or website traffic could result in difficulty accessing or submitting the application.