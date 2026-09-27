TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Answer Key 2026: How soon can it come after the exam? Check 5-Year Trend

The TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on September 27, 2026, marking the first major stage of the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group I Services). Candidates who appeared for the examination are now waiting for the tentative answer key, followed by the preliminary examination result.
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has not announced a specific 2026 date for either the tentative answer key or the preliminary result. However, the Commission's previous examination records provide a useful indication of how much time candidates have historically had to wait.
The most relevant comparison is the 2021–2025 period. There were four completed Group I preliminary examination cycles during these five calendar years; there was no separate new Group I preliminary cycle in 2023.
TNPSC's official examination dashboard records the 2022 Group I examination on November 19, 2022 and the tentative key on November 28, followed by the preliminary result on April 28, 2023.
For the 2024 cycle, the Commission records the preliminary examination on July 13 and the tentative answer key on July 23, with the preliminary result published on September 2.
The 2025 Group I and Group IA cycle saw the examination on June 15 and the tentative answer key on June 23. TNPSC's records show the relevant preliminary-stage result/publication on October 9.
The four previous cycles show a relatively narrow pattern for the tentative answer key:
2021 — 4 days
2022 — 9 days
2024 — 10 days
2025 — 8 days
That gives an average gap of approximately 7.8 days, while the median is around 8.5 days.
The current TNPSC instructions, however, provide a more specific framework. The Commission says tentative answer keys for objective examinations will be hosted within six working days from the date of the examination. Candidates are then allowed to challenge the tentative key online within seven days of its publication.
Therefore, after the September 27 examination, candidates can reasonably expect the tentative key to be the next major update, but TNPSC has not announced a fixed release date for the 2026 key.
The historical pattern is considerably wider for the preliminary result.
The gap between examination and result was:
37 days in 2021
160 days in 2022
51 days in 2024
116 days in 2025
The average across these four cycles is 91 days, but that figure should not be treated as a forecast because the variation is substantial.
The shortest gap was 37 days, while the longest was 160 days. Even the two most recent cycles differed considerably — 51 days in 2024 compared with 116 days in 2025.
This means the previous five-year record does not establish a fixed number of days for the 2026 Group 1 result.
After the September 27 examination, candidates should track:
Tentative answer key — TNPSC's stated timeline is within six working days.
Answer-key objection window — seven days from publication of the tentative key.
Prelims result — no fixed 2026 release date has been announced.
Mains admission list — candidates qualifying in prelims will move to the next stage of the selection process.
The official TNPSC records show that the Commission's timelines can vary considerably from one Group 1 cycle to another. Therefore, the historical data are more useful for understanding the range of waiting periods than for assigning a specific result date to the 2026 examination.