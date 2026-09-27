TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Answer Key 2026: How soon can it come after the exam? Check 5-Year Trend

The TNPSC Group 1 Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on September 27, 2026, marking the first major stage of the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group I Services). Candidates who appeared for the examination are now waiting for the tentative answer key, followed by the preliminary examination result.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has not announced a specific 2026 date for either the tentative answer key or the preliminary result. However, the Commission's previous examination records provide a useful indication of how much time candidates have historically had to wait.

The most relevant comparison is the 2021–2025 period. There were four completed Group I preliminary examination cycles during these five calendar years; there was no separate new Group I preliminary cycle in 2023.