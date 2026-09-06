TNAU to conduct second phase of counselling on September 9 and 10

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) announced on Thursday that it would conduct the second phase of counselling to fill vacant undergraduate seats at its constituent and affiliated colleges on September 9 and 10.

In a press release, TNAU said that 5,907 undergraduate seats are available at the constituent and affiliated colleges of TNAU and Annamalai University for the 2026-27 academic year.

Following the first phase of counselling and the fourth phase of certificate verification, 1,080 seats remained vacant, the release said.

To fill these seats, TNAU will conduct the second phase of counselling online on September 9. Counselling for students who have cleared the Class 12 supplementary examination will be held on September 10.

If seats remain vacant after the second phase of counselling, direct admissions will be conducted after September 23, the release added.